First Alert: Watching potential for snow late Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia has hardly seen a snowflake so far this winter, but that could soon change. There is potential for snow in Virginia late Thursday into Thursday night as low pressure passes to our south and east.
It will be a close call between a scenario where the snow misses Virginia and another scenario where we could receive accumulating snowfall.
The GFS forecast model shows the bulk of the snow and moisture missing the Commonwealth to the south and east.
However, the European forecast model shows snow as far north as the Richmond metro. The snow potential is also shown on the North American (NAM) and Canadian model. When several computer forecast models show a similar forecast, that increases confidence in the potential for seeing snow.
We’re still three days away from this potential for snow. The forecast for this storm and any potential snow accumulation will become clearer as we get closer to Thursday.
