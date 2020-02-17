Duluth Trading Co. to open store in Short Pump

Duluth Trading Co. will be opening a new store next month in Henrico. (Source: Duluth Trading Co.)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 17, 2020 at 7:37 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 8:01 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Duluth Trading Co. will be opening a new store next month in Short Pump.

The Short Pump location will be the second Virginia-based store, and the brand’s 62nd retail location nationwide.

The grand opening will include events such as:

VIP Shopping Night – Sunday, March 1st

  • 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: After-hours shopping experience offering customers exclusive promotions and hosted food and beverage.

Lumberjack Show at Hardywood Brewery West Creek – Wednesday, March 4th

  • 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Professional lumberjack shows and speed-carving giveaways.

Grand Opening Events – Thursday, March 5th

First-in-Line Weekend Giveaways – Friday, March 6th through Sunday, March 8th

  • Giveaway prizes including gift cards and select merchandise for the first one hundred customers in line Friday through Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The store will be located at 12260 West Broad Street Short Pump, VA. The store is approximately 5 Min from Short Pump Mall near Wegmans & Cabela’s.

Duluth Trading Co.'s store hours will be Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

