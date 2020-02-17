Duluth Trading Co. to open store in Short Pump

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Duluth Trading Co. will be opening a new store next month in Short Pump.
The Short Pump location will be the second Virginia-based store, and the brand’s 62nd retail location nationwide.
The grand opening will include events such as:
VIP Shopping Night – Sunday, March 1st
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: After-hours shopping experience offering customers exclusive promotions and hosted food and beverage.
Lumberjack Show at Hardywood Brewery West Creek – Wednesday, March 4th
- 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Professional lumberjack shows and speed-carving giveaways.
Grand Opening Events – Thursday, March 5th
- 9:45 a.m.: Flannel ribbon cutting with local dignitaries
- 10:30 a.m.: Free pizza from River City Wood Fire Truck, custom mobile screen printings from Studio Two Three Truck and tasty treats from Candy Valley Cake Co.
- 10:30 a.m. & 12:00 p.m.: Professional lumberjack show featuring head-to-head ax throwing, single buck, and underhand chop.
First-in-Line Weekend Giveaways – Friday, March 6th through Sunday, March 8th
- Giveaway prizes including gift cards and select merchandise for the first one hundred customers in line Friday through Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. EST.
The store will be located at 12260 West Broad Street Short Pump, VA. The store is approximately 5 Min from Short Pump Mall near Wegmans & Cabela’s.
Duluth Trading Co.'s store hours will be Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
