Diocese of Richmond announces settlement program for clergy sex abuse victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Monday that it has created a new compensation fund for victims after it identified nearly 50 priests who are credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
Survivors of clergy sex abuse have until April 3 to submit a claim. In order to get restitution, victims must have been a minor when the abuse took place, and victims will not be able to take legal action against the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.
Richmond joins other Catholic Dioceses around the country in operating an “independent reconciliation program."
The program will be administered by BrownGreer, a Richmond-based settlement firm.
That firm - not the diocese - will assess the claims and determine whether to offer compensation and for how much.
The diocese will have no say in how much money is offered to each victim, but it will have to pay.
Similar programs in other dioceses have been costly, with compensation to the victims in the millions, but the Catholic Diocese of Richmond clearly believes it will fare better through this program than in court.
If an offer is made, the victim will have 60 days to decide whether to accept or reject it.
