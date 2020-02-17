Bluegrass & Brews on the James to take place May 2

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Henricus Historical Park is excited to announce its newest event, Bluegrass & Brews on the James River Bluff, being held on Saturday, May 2 from 1-8 p.m.
Bluegrass & Brews will take place on the banks of the James River, providing guests with an outstanding backdrop for the seven-hour event.
An open jam session will start the day at 1 p.m., followed by four local bluegrass favorites – The Hot Seats, Brackish Water Jamboree, Commonwealth Bluegrass Band, and River City Band.
In addition to music, there will be food trucks including BBQ, a beer truck with a variety of brews, and yard games to keep guests entertained throughout the day.
Lineup:
- 1- 2 p.m. – Open Jam Session
- 2:15- 3:15 p.m. – River City Band
- 3:30-4:45 p.m. – Commonwealth Bluegrass Band
- 5- 6:15 p.m. – Brackish Water Jamboree
- 6:30- 8 p.m. – The Hot Seats
Admission to Bluegrass & Brews is FREE, though donations are appreciated.
All proceeds from Henricus Historical Park’s annual spring fundraiser benefit Henricus Foundation’s Children’s Education Fund, which supports the personnel and programs that enable us to teach tens of thousands of area school children each academic year.
No outside food or beverages are allowed, and we ask that attendees please keep their pets at home. For more information and updates, follow Henricus Historical Park on Facebook or visit the website.
Current top sponsors of Bluegrass & Brews include Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment and ACP Resources.
