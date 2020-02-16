Virginia State Police Trooper struck in vehicle while performing a traffic stop

KING GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday, Feb. 16, at 11:53 a.m. a Virginia State Police Trooper was on a traffic stop with a BMW Sedan, eastbound Route 3 at Dahlgren Road on the right-hand portion of the turn lane.
A 2016 Ford Fusion driven by, Eldred H. Daiger III, 33, Montross, VA., was traveling eastbound Rt. 3 and struck the Trooper’s marked Ford Taurus with the emergency lights activated in the rear.
The state trooper was located in the marked vehicle when it was struck. The trooper has been transported to the hospital for treatment of minor to serious injuries.
The adult occupants of the BMW were transported for minor injuries. Daiger was transported for treatment of minor injuries.
Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
The King George Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.
