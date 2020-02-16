No. 1 Virginia wins at home against No. 18 Lehigh

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 1 Virginia men’s lacrosse adds another win to its overall record after beating No. 18 Lehigh 12-9 at Klockner Stadium February 15th.
Michael Kraus led the Cavaliers with four goals and one assist in the winning effort. The assist for Kraus gave him 100 for his career, making him the fourth Cavalier all-time to record 100+ career goals and 100+ career assists. He is also the 10th player in ACC history to accomplish this feat (Virginia media release).
The Cavaliers will be back at home against Princeton on February 22nd.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.