Long range shooting, defense power Richmond past VCU

The Spiders came out firing, opening up leads of 26-13 and 33-16. After an 8-0 VCU run trimmed the lead to single digits, Richmond went on a 9-0 run of its own to close out the first half and take a 42-24 advantage into the locker room. The Rams would pull to within 13 points late, but could never get close to challenging the Spiders in the second half.