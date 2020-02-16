Long range shooting, defense power Richmond past VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nick Sherod grew up watching VCU and Richmond square off annually. On Saturday, he was on the court powering the Spiders to a dominating victory.
Sherod scored 23 points as Richmond led wire-to-wire in a 77-59 dismantling of the Rams, avenging a January 28 loss. It’s the first time since 2013 that the two squads have split their regular season match-ups. The 18 point margin of victory ties the largest ever in the series against VCU for UR.
The Spiders came out firing, opening up leads of 26-13 and 33-16. After an 8-0 VCU run trimmed the lead to single digits, Richmond went on a 9-0 run of its own to close out the first half and take a 42-24 advantage into the locker room. The Rams would pull to within 13 points late, but could never get close to challenging the Spiders in the second half.
Sherod got things going by hitting his first four three-point attempts, including three in the first 3:45 of the game. He would finish the contest 5-of-7 from deep. Grant Golden added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Blake Francis (13 points), Nathan Cayo (11 points), and Jacob Gilyard (10 points) all hit double figures in scoring. Gilyard also came away with five steals and dished out six assists.
Richmond, which won its fourth straight contest, shot 50 percent from the floor and from three-point range and connected on 11 triples. The Spiders out-rebounded VCU, 40-39, 22-12 in the difference-making opening frame. Their defense has not allowed an opponent to reach 60 points in each of their last four games.
VCU, meanwhile, could not get much to fall, shooting 34 percent and connecting on just four of its 21 attempts from beyond the arc.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 14 points and pulled in 12 boards to pace the Rams in the loss, while Issac Vann chipped in 10 points.
Marcus Evans did not play for VCU, sitting out the game with an MCL (knee) injury.
The Spiders improve to 19-6, 9-3 in Atlantic 10 play, and host George Mason on Wednesday. VCU drops to 17-8, 7-5 in league play, and welcomes Dayton on Tuesday.
