Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Virginia a key state in Bloomberg's Super Tuesday strategy
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is a state where Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg could expect a return on investment. By investing millions on state legislative races, Bloomberg helped Democrats take back the statehouse last fall. With full control of government in Virginia, Democrats have started pushing through progressive legislation on everything from gun control to gay rights. And the state could serve as a centerpiece of his unorthodox campaign strategy of skipping the early primary states to compete in the 14 states that vote on March 3, Super Tuesday.
BC-US-VIRGINIA-NEW SOUTH
Virginia emerges as South's progressive leader under Dems
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats in Virginia are using their newfound legislative control to refashion the state as the South's progressive leader on racial, social and economic issues. Legislators are rewriting laws at a breathtaking pace, with landmark legislation on guns, LGBTQ protections, abortion and other key issues advancing nearly every day in a state that was once synonymous with the Old South. Many of the Confederate monuments scattered around the state could soon be coming down. The state holiday honoring Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is going away. The legislature is set to give final passage to most pieces of landmark legislation ahead of the March 7 adjournment.
MOTHER-SON KILLED
Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested
MIDLAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting his mother and his 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home has been arrested in North Carolina. News outlets reported that Levi H. Norwood’s father found his wife and younger son dead from gunshot wounds when he returned to their Midland, Virginia, home on Friday evening. Authorities say Norwood shot and wounded his father, who escaped and called for help. A sheriff's office spokesman says the search for Norwood ended Saturday when he was apprehended in North Carolina, after a store's employees reported a shoplifter to police.
SLAVE AUCTION BLOCK-VIRGINIA
Judge: City can remove 176-year-old slave auction block
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that officials in a Virginia city have the authority to approve the removal of a 176-year-old slave auction block from a street corner. The Free Lance-Star reports that the judge's ruling on Friday upheld Fredericksburg City Council’s vote in favor of relocating the weathered stone to a local museum. A restaurant owner and commercial building owner sued to block the removal of the slave auction block. They say they will lose business from tourist traffic if the auction block is removed. A council member who called for removing the auction block said many blacks see the stone as a sign of disrespect.
MARINE REENTRY PROGRAM
Family of combat veteran wants standardized reentry program
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The family of a Marine Corps veteran who died last year wants the government to develop a standardized civilian reentry program for soldiers leaving the military. The Day reports that family members of Tyler Reeb, a decorated Marine who grew up in Connecticut, have been talking with state and federal lawmakers about the program. Reeb killed himself in October at age 34. His uncle says the reintegration guidance currently provided isn't enough. Tyler Reeb served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before being honorably discharged in 2015. The family is seeking input on the program that they say would last as long as boot camp — 13 weeks.