Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Antti Raanta stopped 36 shots to keep Alex Ovechkin at 698 career goals, Phil Kessel scored early in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Washington Capitals 3-1. Raanta was sharp all night and made a tough early save against Ovechkin, who has gone four straight games without a goal for the first time this season. He went three games without a goal before notching No. 600 with his wife in the stands in 2018. Christian Dvorak scored his 18th goal goal in the second period and Kessel redirected a shot past Braden Holtby in the third. Holtby stopped 27 shots and Carl Hagelin scored for Washington.