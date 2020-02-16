Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Antti Raanta stopped 36 shots to keep Alex Ovechkin at 698 career goals, Phil Kessel scored early in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Washington Capitals 3-1. Raanta was sharp all night and made a tough early save against Ovechkin, who has gone four straight games without a goal for the first time this season. He went three games without a goal before notching No. 600 with his wife in the stands in 2018. Christian Dvorak scored his 18th goal goal in the second period and Kessel redirected a shot past Braden Holtby in the third. Holtby stopped 27 shots and Carl Hagelin scored for Washington.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two-plus minutes, helping No. 9 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-60 with a strong finish. The Terrapins scored the final 14 points of the game after trailing by seven with three-plus minutes to play Saturday night. Cowan had the last 11 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws. The Spartans trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and by eight early in the second half before making a surge to take the lead. Michigan State's Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Woldetensae scored 18 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lift Virginia past North Carolina 64-62. Mamadi Diakite added 15 points for the Cavaliers, who won for the fifth time in six games. Woldetensae’s winning shot came after North Carolina’s Christian Keeling made three free throws to give the Tar Heels a 62-61 lead with 10.3 seconds left. Keeling had been fouled by Woldetensae while attempting a 3-point shot. Garrison Brooks scored 20 points to lead North Carolina, which lost its fifth consecutive game.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, including key baskets on back-to-back possessions late, and short-handed Georgetown endured on the road without its top two scorers to knock off No. 19 Butler 73-66. The Hoyas were missing injured starters Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, but Allen hit the game’s first shot and stayed hot to keep the visitors ahead for much of the game as Georgetown improved to 6-1 lifetime at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler struggled without injured point guard Aaron Thompson. Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker led Butler with 17 and 16 points, respectively.