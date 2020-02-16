Find out how to apply for HCPS’ 2020-21 preschool program

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is now recruiting for 2020-21 Early Learning Preschool.
Early Learning Preschool is designed to provide a high-quality preschool environment for children who live in Henrico County and who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.
Here is how the application process works:
- Interested parents and guardians, should submit a pre-application online, here.
- Complete the paper application (you can obtain one at a preschool recruiting event or at your homeschool).
- Bring the required documents to a preschool recruiting event, listed below. If you can’t come to a preschool recruiting event, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us to schedule an appointment. Please only email once you have all the required documents prepared.
Preschool recruiting events:
- March 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23223
- March 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23223
- March 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Rd., Henrico, Va. 23223
- March 30 from 1-4 p.m.
- Springfield Park Elementary School, 4301 Fort McHenry Parkway, Glen Allen, Va. 23060
For more information and a list of the documents needed to, apply online and look under “Hot Topics,” or go straight to henricoschools.us/preschool/.
For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call (804) 328-8104.
