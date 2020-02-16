Find out how to apply for HCPS’ 2020-21 preschool program

Henrico County Public School Preschool program (Source: HCPS)
By Brian Thompson | February 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 5:23 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is now recruiting for 2020-21 Early Learning Preschool.

Early Learning Preschool is designed to provide a high-quality preschool environment for children who live in Henrico County and who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.

Here is how the application process works:

  1. Interested parents and guardians, should submit a pre-application online, here.
  2. Complete the paper application (you can obtain one at a preschool recruiting event or at your homeschool).
  3. Bring the required documents to a preschool recruiting event, listed below. If you can’t come to a preschool recruiting event, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us to schedule an appointment. Please only email once you have all the required documents prepared.

Preschool recruiting events:

  • March 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23223
  • March 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23223
  • March 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Rd., Henrico, Va. 23223
  • March 30 from 1-4 p.m.
    • Springfield Park Elementary School, 4301 Fort McHenry Parkway, Glen Allen, Va. 23060

For more information and a list of the documents needed to, apply online and look under “Hot Topics,” or go straight to henricoschools.us/preschool/.

For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call (804) 328-8104.

