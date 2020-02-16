Caroline County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Caroline County, Va. (WWBT) - Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Joann Love.
Love was last seen on Feb. 8, leaving job, Concept Foods in Fredericksburg, Va. She was headed to her aunt’s house but never arrived.
She is believed to be driving a white 2004 Toyota Camry (4-door, with temporary tags).
Joann has tattoos, including a sleeve on her left arm with a skull and hand grenade and a tattoo on the back of her neck that reads “Makenzie”.
She also has a nose ring, gauges in both ears and her cartilage is pierced.
Officials are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joann Love or her missing vehicle, please contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.