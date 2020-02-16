2-alarm fire rips through newly renovated home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters blocked nearly two blocks of Williamsburg Road around 3:30 Sunday morning, putting out the flames that left a Richmond home charred.
Richmond Fire Department (RFD) says because of weather, and the proximity of the burning house to neighboring homes, they upgraded the blaze to two alarms.
The damage still extended to neighbors, including Demetris Royal's house.
“I just heard sounds that sounded like breaking glass. I looked out the window and it was just flames coming up off the house next door,” Royal said.
It was not the wake-up she was expecting so she quickly shifted into action: evacuating her family and pet from the home.
“I went into my daughter’s room and the flames were coming up on her window as well. I was just ‘get out, grab your things, grab my dog, call the police’ - just see if someone can get here, make sure nobody is in the house next door,” she added.
RFD says that the property was vacant at the time and that no one was injured.
Jessica and Alex Amidjaya live a few doors down. They couldn’t stay asleep due to the lights from the fire rigs parked outside.
“I came outside, and it was just flames, but mostly smoke. Lots of white smoke. Tons of firefighters everywhere," Jessica said.
She adds that the house was being worked on for almost a year at this point, and her heart goes out to the owner that put in all the hard work which has not gone to waste.
“We thought it was more sad than scary. Because they’ve been working on this house for a really long time. They’ve been trying to renovate this neighborhood, and you know, trying to bring these old houses back to life," she said.
Richmond Fire says that because the conditions were deemed too unsafe to go inside, they have not determined a cause.
