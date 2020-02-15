14-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed Barnard freshman Tessa Majors arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (WNBC) - A 14-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed Barnard freshman Tessa Majors in December has been taken into custody, the NYPD said at a rare Saturday news conference.
Majors was in Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 when, according to the NYPD, she was a victim of a “robbery gone wrong.” A 13-year-old boy has already been charged with second-degree murder in the case.
On Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said another teen, a 14-year-old boy, was taken into custody in connection with her death in Manhattan on Friday night.
“We are confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her, and that person will face justice in a court of law,” Shea said at the news conference.
“Sadly, there is no comfort we can give them and for that we are sorry," he added.
Weaver has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of second-degree robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed with the DA’s office.
One of the murder counts represents “intentional murder,” while the other represents a charge for “a murder caused in the course of a robbery,” Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. noted.
The teen arrested Friday night was arraigned on Saturday afternoon. He was remanded without bail and is expected to appear in court again on Feb. 19, Vance said. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.
Vance on Saturday called the arrest “a major milestone on the path to justice for Tessa Majors.”
“Our journey to reach that milestone today was not a sprint, but rather it was a painstaking, deliberate and meticulous search for the truth,” he said.
In a hearing for the 13-year-old, police described how the group of teenagers put Majors in a chokehold and removed items from her pockets. The college freshman was able to fight back, biting one of her attackers on the finger, police said.
The 13-year-old said he watched his friend slash Majors with a knife, according to a detective’s testimony.
Detectives say the charged teen watched as Majors was stabbed at the base of the steps, feathers coming out of her jacket as she struggled to fight back. She was stabbed multiple times and managed to stagger out of the park to find a security guard for help. Majors died at a hospital.
In a statement after her death, Majors' family said they want to know "what exactly happened to Tessa and who committed her murder. We believe, for the immediate safety of the community and the surrounding schools, that should be everyone’s top priority and we are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD for all of their efforts.
Police immediately stepped up security in the park area after Majors died. Crime statistics show more robberies were reported in Morningside Park this year than in any other park in the city.
