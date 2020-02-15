Tuckahoe meeting to highlight staying informed in an emergency, coronavirus update

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, Feb. 18, there will be a meeting in Tuckahoe about staying informed in an emergency.
Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia S. O’Bannon will host a Tuckahoe Town Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 to explain how residents can connect with Henrico County in the event of an emergency.
The meeting also will provide an update on the coronavirus, which is responsible for an outbreak of respiratory illness that originated in China and has spread to other parts of the world, including the United States.
O’Bannon will be joined by Dr. Danny Avula, Director of the Henrico Health Department; Emily Ashley, the county’s emergency manager; and Sara Morris, the county’s advocate for the aging.
Residents will be able to attend the meeting’s initial session, which will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Deep Run Recreation Center, 9900 Ridgefield Parkway, or watch via a live stream on the Henrico County Government channel on YouTube.
A session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. will occur only as a live stream on YouTube to demonstrate how the county might provide information to the public during an emergency.
For more information, call (804) 501-4208 or go to patobannon.com.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.