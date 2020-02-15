Police: 11-year-old arrested; tied to 22 car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrest an 11-year-old in connection to 22 car burglaries in the Gentilly area.
New Orleans police say in addition to the 11-year-old, officers picked up another juvenile for the car break-ins that happened in the Gentilly Terrace area earlier this month.
FOX 8 obtained surveillance video that showed what looked to be a child rummaging through a Jeep. The police department confirmed the child in that video is the 11-year-old.
The video was taken in the 5000 block of Dreaux Avenue.
In it, you can see the 11-year-old’s legs flailing outside the window as he shuffles through the car, before he climbing back down.
Neighbors say the thieves broke into the passenger side of people’s cars.
The video also showed the juveniles moving from vehicle to vehicle across the street with the 11-year-old jumping into windows to rummage through people’s belongings.
In addition to the 11-year-old and another juvenile, police are also working to identify two more people they suspect were involved in the more than 20 break-ins.
FOX 8 also learned from the NOPD that two teenagers have been arrested in connected to nine auto burglaries in Lakeview and an arrest warrant has been issued for an adult female for a separate Lakeview case.
