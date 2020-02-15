RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday marks one year since the death of Tommie the pitbull.
Tommies’ death came after a week of intense treatment to the severe burns he suffered after being set on fire in Abner Clay Park.
The man who committed the crime was sentenced to five years in prison, but a little bit of good has since come out of Tommie’s death.
The first “Tommie’s Law” was put into effect, making more cases of animal cruelty a felony, regardless of whether the animal survives or dies.
After this, donations poured into RACC for Tommie, the Tommie fund was created, and is now helping animal shelters all over Virginia save more animals.
For more information on the Tommie Fund, visit the RACC website, here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.