’My head has been spinning ever since’: Va. man win $10 million with scratch off ticket

“Extreme Millions features prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. The $10 million prize is the largest prize offered in any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. This is the third top prize claimed in this game, which means one more $10 million prize remains unclaimed. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 2,937,600,” the Virginia Lottery said in a release.