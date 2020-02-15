’My head has been spinning ever since’: Va. man win $10 million with scratch off ticket

HAYMARKET, Va. (WWBT) - A Haymarket man is $10 million richer after winning the top prize from an Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket.
Joseph K. Heaton had just won the big prize when he walked up to the clerk at the Sudley Shell in Manassas.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Heaton said. “My head has been spinning ever since.”
He had the choice of getting the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. He went with the cash option and received his prize on Valentine’s Day.
The store also got a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
“Extreme Millions features prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. The $10 million prize is the largest prize offered in any Virginia Lottery Scratcher game. This is the third top prize claimed in this game, which means one more $10 million prize remains unclaimed. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 2,937,600,” the Virginia Lottery said in a release.
