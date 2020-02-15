‘The jail needs an immediate overhaul’: Former Riverside Regional Jail Superintendent addresses departure

“I heard a lot of screaming and banging,” DeSadier said. It was an inmate. "Her toilet was overflowing with urine and feces and it smelled horrendous. So when I ask the lieutenant 'why is this young lady deteriorating in this cell?’ She says, ‘well she’s waiting for a bed in mental health housing’. I said ‘how long has she been here waiting?’ [She replied] ‘Well she’s been here since Friday’. Well, it’s now Tuesday when I find her. I said ‘how long are you going to let her sit here like this?’ I had to order her to remove this young lady from these conditions and put her in a bed,” DeSadier said.