Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals general Mike Rizzo is not satisfied with the way the Houston Astros attempted to apologize for their sign-stealing scandal. Rizzo's Nationals beat the Astros in last season's World Series and were prepared in case Houston tried any funny stuff. Rizzo said people from other teams in baseball reached out to the Nationals to offer advice before they faced the Astros in the Fall Classic. Rizzo said the Astros cheated to win the 2017 World Series and he would like to hear members of Houston's organization use the word ‘cheated’ to describe what they did.
UNDATED (AP) — NL MVP Cody Bellinger, All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer and others around the major leagues are hammering the Houston Astros for their sign-stealing scam and their apologies this week. Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says the Astros still haven't gone far enough to take responsibility for what they did and the damage it caused. Major League Baseball found the Astros illegally stole signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and also used the scam in 2018. Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood says he thinks Houston hitters will face retaliation from opposing pitchers this season.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancers. Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game. Signed as a rookie free agent in 2014, Hurst played in all 16 regular-season games for the Ravens last season with with two starts at left tackle.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have released cornerback Josh Norman and wide receiver Paul Richardson. Norman struggled to live up to the $75 million, five-year contract he signed in 2016 after an All-Pro season in Carolina. He was let go with one year left on that deal. Norman's release and $12.5 million salary-cap savings could pave the way for Washington to give cornerback Quinton Dunbar a raise. Richardson's release doesn't save as much. But the Redskins have a handful of young receivers ready for bigger roles. The veteran was plagued by injuries during his two seasons in Washington. Defensive end Chris Odom and defensive back Kenny Ladler were also released.