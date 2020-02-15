Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals general Mike Rizzo is not satisfied with the way the Houston Astros attempted to apologize for their sign-stealing scandal. Rizzo's Nationals beat the Astros in last season's World Series and were prepared in case Houston tried any funny stuff. Rizzo said people from other teams in baseball reached out to the Nationals to offer advice before they faced the Astros in the Fall Classic. Rizzo said the Astros cheated to win the 2017 World Series and he would like to hear members of Houston's organization use the word ‘cheated’ to describe what they did.