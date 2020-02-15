Goochland to hold countywide litter clean up day on Feb. 22

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County will be holding a Countywide Litter Clean-Up Day on Saturday, Feb., 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Join your fellow neighbors as groups pick up garbage, litter and debris from our roads.
The Countywide Litter Clean-Up Day is the first of many that will be held throughout 2020.
The initial Clean-Up Day on Feb. 22, includes three staging locations focusing on the specific areas listed below.
- Central High Cultural and Educational Complex (2748 Dogtown Road) Addressing Dogtown Road and Whitehall Road
- Byrd Elementary School (2704 Hadensville-Fife Road) Addressing Hadensville-Fife Road
- Goochland County Administration Building (1800 Sandy Hook Road) Addressing areas along River Road West (Rt. 6) in the Courthouse Village and along the Sandy
The Goochland County Department of General Services will be coordinating the cleanup and asks that volunteers pre-register if possible, but it is not required.
Citizens can register by contacting the Department of General Services’ main office at (804) 556-5340 or by email at litterfreegoochland@goochlandva.us.
Volunteers can also register and participate at a neighborhood (secondary) level outside the areas above.
The County will note their own areas of focus and include their participation in our statistics as we report out on the Countywide Litter Clean-Up Day. Volunteers working at the neighborhood level will need to come and pick up their materials on the morning of Feb. 22., at one of the designated locations above.
Participants should wear solid shoes and bring heavy-duty gloves if they have them. The County will provide trash bags, vests, hand wipes, and trash grabbers. Come help keep Goochland beautiful!
