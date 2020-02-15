Driver charged with DUI after fatal crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash in Richmond Friday night.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and W Broad Rock Boulevard.
Police say witnesses saw a car speeding down Midlothian Turnpike when the driver ran a red light at the intersection and slammed into an SUV.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver is charged with DUI and additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.