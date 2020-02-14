9-year-old inside apartment hit by bullet

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 9-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a bullet while inside a Petersburg apartment building.
Police said the incident happened in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.
Officers said the girl was hit in the arm by a bullet that was shot outside of the apartment she was in. Police said her injury was non-life-threatening.
“Please, police need your help in identifying those responsible for this senseless shooting,” officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimes Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
