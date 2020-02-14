Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Henrico.
Henrico police responded to the scene of an accident around 6:02 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Staples Mill Road near Bethlehem Road.
Two eastbound lanes and a left turning lane on Staples Mill Road were affected but have since reopened.
"It was a sea of blue lights and sea of red flashing lights,” said Ray Bentley, who lives in the area. “Ambulances and police cars, there must have been 15 vehicles."
Bentley said he woke up to that sight right around 6 a.m.
“Then I heard a man shouting and screaming my wife’s been hit, my wife’s been hit,” he said.
Henrico Police said a car hit a woman as she tried to cross Staples Mill Road near the Wawa.
“The staff at the store said she was one of their regular customers who was hit and that she was under the car,” Bentley said. “So, it sounded pretty serious."
Police said the driver involved in the crash remained on scene and cooperated with officers. The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
"We want everyone to be safe," said Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka.
Henrico Police has a “Watch Your Step” campaign to raise awareness about pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist safety. In 2019, there were 82 crashes involving pedestrians in Henrico, 10 of them were deadly.
“Speaking with the drivers of our public transportation [they say] people dart right out in front of the bus, they dart out right behind the bus to cross mid-block and are not using the appropriate crosswalk,” Pecka said. “It really creates a dangerous environment for everyone.”
However, the intersection at Staples Mill and Bethlehem Roads does not have a crosswalk or signal.
“My friends tell me all the time they’re worried sick that I cross over, but I love going to the Wawa,” Bentley said.
Bentley has taken some precautionary measures when trying to cross the road.
“At night it is a concern,” he said. “I have a little strobe light that I take at night so they can’t miss me."
“Drivers, we just ask that you drive with minimal distractions,” Pecka added.
Henrico Police said the campaign also involves traffic engineering, which involves looking at whether crosswalks, more sidewalks and even lights need to be installed.
Friday’s crash remains under investigation.
