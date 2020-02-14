Virginia offers new migratory bird-protection plans

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia officials are announcing plans to create a new habitat for about 25,000 seabirds that lost their nesting site when it was paved over by crews working on a state tunnel expansion project.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said Friday that officials will create a new nesting habitat for the birds by preparing an artificial island adjacent to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and take other steps to protect migratory birds.
Northam’s administration said the state was acting because of the Trump administration’s new interpretation of a federal law that removes some protections for more than 1,000 migratory bird species.
