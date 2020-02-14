State police searching for home repair worker accused of child porn possession

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a home repair worker who is accused of child porn possession.
Police say Scott Keith Kessler, 47, of Chesterfield, has been accused of two counts of possessing child pornography - with an offense date listed as February 2018.
Kessler’s occupation is deck remodeling and home repairs.
Anyone with information should contact Virginia State Police Special Agent J. P. Houlberg at 804-289-7213.
