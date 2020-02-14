Senators announce more than $47M for programs across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $47 million in federal funding will support public housing and workforce development across Virginia.
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday, February 13.
Twenty-six localities will benefit: In central Virginia, the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority will get more than $960,000, while Waynesboro’s housing authority will receive more than $450,000.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $47,220,892 in federal funding to support public housing and workforce development programs in 26 localities across Virginia. The funding was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Job Plus Initiative and Public Housing Capital Fund programs.
“It’s important for every Virginian to have the opportunity to secure stable housing and employment,” the senators said. “We’re pleased that these federal funds will help ensure more Virginians have access to affordable homes and upward mobility.”
The Jobs Plus Initiative program develops locally-based, job-driven approaches to advance employment outcomes and increase earnings for residents of public housing.
The Capital Fund provides federal funding for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing developments.
