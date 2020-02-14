Senators announce more than $94M for affordable housing in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly $95 million in federal funding will help support affordable housing in Virginia.
U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, February 14, that the funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development comes from four grant programs.
Charlottesville will receive just over $1 million from two grants, while Staunton will get just over $350,000, and Waynesboro will receive just over $193,000 from one grant.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today announced $94,523,140 in federal funding to support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia. This funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was awarded through four grant programs – the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program, the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program, and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program.
“We are very glad to see nearly $95 million dollars go towards supporting access to affordable housing for folks with the highest need in localities throughout Virginia,” said the senators. “We will continue fighting for grant opportunities that help promote accessible housing in the Commonwealth, including the Community Development Block Grant Program, which the President has proposed eliminating in next year’s budget.”
The funding will be awarded as below.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons:
- Alexandria $1,141,608
- Arlington County $1,410,969
- Blacksburg $534,243
- Bristol $270,304
- Charlottesville $419,367
- Chesapeake $1,173,205
- Chesterfield County $1,464,122
- Christiansburg $105,791
- Colonial Heights $105,797
- Danville $880,085
- Fairfax County $5,960,799
- Fredericksburg $196,004
- Hampton $999,391
- Harrisonburg $534,269
- Henrico County $1,729,959
- Hopewell $210,670
- Loudoun County $1,414,208
- Lynchburg $714,865
- Newport News $1,308,649
- Norfolk $4,510,021
- Petersburg $632,301
- Portsmouth $1,614,295
- Prince William County $2,695,308
- Radford $179,253
- Richmond $4,561,838
- Roanoke $1,795,505
- Staunton $352,891
- Suffolk $480,588
- Virginia Beach $2,056,051
- Virginia Nonentitlement $18,711,859
- Waynesboro city $193,941
- Winchester $227,149
Total CDBG: $58,585,305
The HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities:
- Alexandria $585,127
- Arlington County $763,647
- Blacksburg $616,181
- Charlottesville $644,752
- Chesapeake $541,217
- Chesterfield County $603,376
- Danville $268,392
- Fairfax County $2,141,854
- Hampton $535,029
- Henrico County $919,624
- Lynchburg $424,288
- Newport News $768,487
- Norfolk $1,271,867
- Portsmouth $429,589
- Prince William County $939,588
- Richmond $1,609,365
- Roanoke $676,053
- Suffolk $386,943
- Virginia Beach $1,071,400
- Virginia Nonentitlement $10,662,286
- Winchester $594,194
Total HOME: $26,453,259
The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program provides annual grants to state, local, and private entities to assist people in quickly regaining stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis and/or homelessness. In addition to rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention, the ESG program also provides limited funding for street outreach as well as for improving the quality and number of emergency homeless shelters:
- Fairfax County $492,880
- Henrico County $147,484
- Norfolk $385,289
- Prince William County $229,582
- Richmond $392,068
- Roanoke $152,376
- Virginia Beach $175,778
- Virginia Nonentitlement $3,008,913
Total ESG: $4,984,370
The Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program provides housing assistance and related supportive services to local units of government, states and non-profit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS:
- Richmond $1,336,130
- Virginia Beach $1,939,442
- Virginia Nonentitlement $1,224,634
Total HOPWA: $4,500,206
