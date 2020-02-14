Richmond Public Schools hosting dedication ceremony for Barack Obama Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting a dedication ceremony for Barack Obama Elementary School.
John B. King Jr., the 10th U.S. Secretary of Education for President Barack Obama, will be the special guest joined by Mayor Levar Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras.
During the dedication ceremony, King Jr. will begin the event by reading to students and delivering the keynote speech.
The dedication ceremony will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Barack Obama Elementary School.
