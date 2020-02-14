Richmond public housing authority hopes renovations will create better place for families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority (RRHA) is opening up about a major renovation underway to make public housing a better place for families. That includes streamlining the housing waiting list.
“It’s definitely going to improve operational efficiencies," said Angela Fountain, Director of Communications for RRHA.
RRHA oversees six public housing sites and a few other properties.
"Save Your Spot" is a new program to make sure the waitlist is up-to-date.
Those who want housing need to log in and update their information by Feb. 25, 2020.
“It just makes it super easy for them to log in and to just click a couple of buttons, walks them through the process, easy squeezy," Fountain said. "They can see exactly where they are on the waiting list.”
Some redevelopment work is already underway at Creighton Court in Richmond.
RRHA says no families will be homeless as the work continues.
“There’s won’t be any displacement whatsoever," Fountain said.
At Creighton Court, 28 families have already moved to other housing.
The lease enforcement freeze will now end on May 1, 2020.
“To address a lot of the concern that the community had about eviction rates," Fountain said. "During this period we are encouraging families to, this gives them an opportunity to come current.”
New construction at Creighton Court will start in 2021 and last through 2022.
