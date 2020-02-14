Police searching for people suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy gift cards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the people suspected of using stolen cards to buy thousands in gift cards.
Police say the suspects stole a credit card, debit card and cash from the victim’s coat pocket while the victim was at work in Henrico on Jan. 29.
Officers said around 2:20 p.m., the victim started getting text messages regarding purchases and called police.
“The suspects were seen on security video using the stolen cards at three 7-Eleven stores in the city (in the 2000 block of W Broad Street, the 1100 block of W Main Street, and the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway) to purchase more than $3,000 in gift cards,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.