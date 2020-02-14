Police searching for people suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy gift cards

February 14, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 5:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the people suspected of using stolen cards to buy thousands in gift cards.

Police say the suspects stole a credit card, debit card and cash from the victim’s coat pocket while the victim was at work in Henrico on Jan. 29.

Officers said around 2:20 p.m., the victim started getting text messages regarding purchases and called police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
“The suspects were seen on security video using the stolen cards at three 7-Eleven stores in the city (in the 2000 block of W Broad Street, the 1100 block of W Main Street, and the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway) to purchase more than $3,000 in gift cards,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

