Police search for 4 people in connection to Family Dollar larceny

February 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 4:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for four people in connection to a larceny at a Family Dollar.

Officers said four people went into the store along Williamsburg Road just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

“They stole at least a $100 worth of laundry detergent pods and other merchandise,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

