Police search for 4 people in connection to Family Dollar larceny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for four people in connection to a larceny at a Family Dollar.
Officers said four people went into the store along Williamsburg Road just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
“They stole at least a $100 worth of laundry detergent pods and other merchandise,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
