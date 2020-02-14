Police: Man shot mulitiple times in Petersburg shooting

Petersburg police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of St. John Court. (Source: WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 11:28 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been shot multiple times in a shooting that occurred in Petersburg.

Petersburg police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of St. John Court.

According to police, when officers and EMS arrived on the scene, they located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a Richmond area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

