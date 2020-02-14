Police: Man sets up dates through app, then steals their car

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who has been setting up dates through a dating app and then later stealing personal items like their vehicle.
Police said after the initial meeting between 21-year-old Tylik Sayvon Davis and the date, he will take personal items from them, including their vehicle.
The last vehicle was stolen on Feb. 12 and later found in Virginia Beach.
Police have issued warrants for his arrest.
Officials are also reminding people of some personal safety tips when meeting someone for the first time:
- Meet in a public place and not at your home
- Avoid putting a lot of personal details on your profile
- Arrange your own transportation
- Keep friends and family aware of plans
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
