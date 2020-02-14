Police make arrest after man robbed at Chesterfield ATM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the robbery of a man at an ATM machine.
Police were called around 3:21 p.m. after they say a man was robbed at the Wells Fargo ATM along Hopkins Road on Thursday.
Officers said a man showed a firearm and demanded the victim withdraw money from the ATM.
The suspect got away a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A short time later, police said they were able to locate the vehicle and suspect, who was identified as Matthew T. Bates, 20, who is currently homeless.
Bates has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.