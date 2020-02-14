Police investigating attempted armed robbery at CVS in Petersburg

PETERSBURG Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a CVS.
Police were called around 6 p.m. for attempted armed robbery at the CVS in the 2100 block of South Crater Road on Thursday.
Officers said a woman went into the CVS while a man stayed outside near a four-door dark-colored sedan that the pair arrived in.
The woman placed a note on the counter and displayed a firearm, according to police.
“The robbery attempt was unsuccessful, and both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction in the vehicle,” police said.
While at the scene of the attempted robbery, police were called after a shooting victim walked into the ER of Southside Regional Hospital. Police said it was later determined that the shooting occurred in Prince George so the investigation was turned over to county authorities.
Anyone with information on the attempted armed robbery is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
