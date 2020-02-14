Norfolk State looks for home win vs Morgan State

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 76 points per game against MEAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TROY: Baxter has connected on 28.5 percent of the 123 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.