Man shot after officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was shot after an officer-involved shooting.
An officer-involved shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 3.
According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, one adult man was shot and deputies immediately rendered life-saving measures.
The man was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated for his injuries.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office say the deputy involved has been put on Administrative Leave.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently being investigated.
