2 men fighting for life after shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are fighting for their lives after two shootings in Richmond Thursday evening.
Police were called to the first shooting around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Bethel Street.
At the scene, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.
The second shooting happened around 7:16 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
