2 men fighting for life after shootings in Richmond

Police were called around 6 p.m. to the 2500 block of Bethel Street. (Source: NBC12)
February 13, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 8:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are fighting for their lives after two shootings in Richmond Thursday evening.

Police were called to the first shooting around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Bethel Street.

At the scene, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

The second shooting happened around 7:16 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

