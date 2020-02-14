Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — T.J. Oshie deflected in the winning goal with 2:04 remaining and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche as Alex Ovechkin remained stuck on 698 career goals. Defenseman Nick Jensen sent a shot into traffic that Oshie redirected past Philipp Grubauer to help the Capitals break a two-game skid. railing 2-0 after the first, the Capitals climbed back into the game via the power play.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals have held their first formal workout of spring training but the World Series champions were not even the biggest story in their facility. That's because their neighbors are the Houston Astros, who are dealing with the fallout from a cheating scandal. The Astros also happen to be the team that lost to Washington in the Fall Classic last year. Nationals manager Dave Martinez is heading into the last guaranteed year of his contract. The club holds an option for 2021. He says he wants to just focus on making sure his team competes again this season.
UNDATED (AP) — Riding a seven-game winning streak and alone atop the Big Ten Conference standings, No. 9 Maryland seeks to keep the momentum going at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Terrapins were winless on the road and mired in a two-game skid before getting on their current roll behind sophomore forward Jalen Smith, who has had a double-double in seven straight outings. The Spartans stopped a three-game slide by beating Illinois on Tuesday. In another big game Saturday, Rutgers looks to stay unbeaten at home in a matchup with Illinois, which has lost three in a row. Also, surprising second-place Penn State hosts skidding Northwestern.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 21 points, and No. 10 Maryland turned a showdown for first place in the Big Ten into a full-fledged blowout by taking charge early against 17th-ranked Iowa and coasting to 93-59 victory Thursday night. Seeking revenge for a loss at Iowa last month, the Terrapins never trailed in extending their winning streak to 10 games. Maryland led by 11 after the first quarter, expanded the margin to 25 at halftime and took a staggering 74-38 lead into the fourth quarter. Iowa had won 11 of 12, including a 66-61 win over the Terps on Jan. 6.