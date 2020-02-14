Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals have held their first formal workout of spring training but the World Series champions were not even the biggest story in their facility. That's because their neighbors are the Houston Astros, who are dealing with the fallout from a cheating scandal. The Astros also happen to be the team that lost to Washington in the Fall Classic last year. Nationals manager Dave Martinez is heading into the last guaranteed year of his contract. The club holds an option for 2021. He says he wants to just focus on making sure his team competes again this season.