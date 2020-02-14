Forecast: A two-day shot of cold air

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a winter without much cold air, we’ll be COLD today and tomorrow. But a quick warmup is on the way
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High around 40°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Few scattered morning showers otherwise turning partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly with an isolated shower possible, mainly southern VA. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)
