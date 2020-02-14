Elderly at Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center gives Valentine’s Day advice, reveal secrets to long lasting marriage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Valentine’s Day is a day of love.
For many couples around the world celebrating, Valentine’s day is the most romantic day to pop that big question! Will you marry me? But once your significant other says yes, how do you keep the marriage going strong for next the next 20 plus years?
We’re on your side getting advice from some of the experts at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center on maintaining a long and healthy relationship.
“Love everybody, be patient, be creative and be exciting," said Ivan and Ahwasta Thompson.
“Make sure you’re in love,” said resident Mr. Reeves. “Find a partner you agree with, and anytime you argue you never go to bed mad.”
“Keep love in your heart for everyone,” said resident Mrs. Cowardain.
“To treat your partner how you would want to be treated yourself,” said resident Mr. Wood.
Together these residents have decades of marriage experience and advice so hopefully, it helps you have a successful marriage.
Happy Valentine’s Day.
