Driver sustains life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver sustains life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Route 288.
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash southbound of Route 288 to the ramp northbound I-95 at 2:18 a.m.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2000 Suburu Forester driven by a 28-year-old Chesterfield man was traveling southbound Route 288 when he ran off the right side of the road striking an end cap and guardrail.
The vehicle flipped several times.
The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second vehicle sustained minor damage from running over debris in the roadway. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
