District investigating after child left on school bus overnight in Buckingham County

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Officials in Buckingham County are trying to figure out how an 11-year-old student was left on a school bus for an entire day.
According to Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks, the school got a call around 6:25 Friday morning from a mother looking for her child.
The child apparently had not shown up for school Thursday but was on the bus Thursday morning. The child was later found safe on the bus Friday morning at 7:16.
Hicks says she is “glad the child was found safe”.
Officials say the child was also absent from school on Wednesday, but the mother was aware; the child was ill that day.
The district has mandatory checks in place to see if students are still on the bus that a driver must perform, but it’s unclear if those were performed Thursday and Friday.
The driver has been removed from their position pending an investigation.
