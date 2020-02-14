Deputies: Armed trespasser arrested at Hanover school

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested an armed man who was trespassing at Lee Davis High School.
Around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, school administrators found a man trespassing in the school.
He was shortly taken into custody by the deputy assigned at the school and other responding deputies.
The suspect, identified as Deashawn Winston, 19 of Louisa, was also found with a firearm, knife and what deputies suspect as marijuana, officials said.
“Believed to be related, a vehicle fled the scene as law enforcement arrived. The occupants of the vehicle are unknown and still being investigated,” deputies said.
No students or staff were harmed.
Winston is charged with trespassing on school property, two counts of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of marijuana.
He is being held on a secured bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Deputies are still investigating.
