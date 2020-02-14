Cooking fire displaces 4 adults, 1 child in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Four adults and one child have been displaced after a cooking fire in Henrico.
Crews were called around 4:47 p.m. to the 300 block of Waxwing Drive on Thursday.
At the scene, firefighters found fire and smoke in the kitchen with the fire extending into the attic.
Everyone inside made it out safely.
Officials said the cause of the fire was the result of unattended cooking.
“Over the past seven days, Henrico Fire has seen three separate unattended cooking fires, each resulting in significant property damage,” officials said.
Fire crews released the following safety tips when cooking.
- Always stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
- Add food gently to the pot or pan so the oil does not splatter.
- Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again.
- Never throw water on an oil fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.