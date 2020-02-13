Virginia superintendents plead for more funding in news conference

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia held a news conference at the Capitol this morning, pleading with state lawmakers for school funding.
The superintendents, including Richmond’s Jason Kamras, have a long list of demands, one of those including funding the governor’s budget request for public schools.
Keith Perrigan, President of the coalition stated, “Even though Virginia’s overall economy is thriving funding for public education has not recovered. Governor Northam recently recommended an education budget that is not perfect but Is definitely a step in the right direction.”
The governor proposed $1.2 billion in new spending for K-12 public education.
The group also wants teachers’ pay at or above the national average and funding for new school construction.
“Over half the of Virginia schools were built 50 years ago. More than 28% of those Virginia schools were built before World War II," Perrigan added. " According to our governor, our schools are crumbling.”
The group also addressed the proposed equity fund.
Districts like Richmond Public Schools with a high concentration of students in poverty would receive additional funding if the bill passes the general assembly this year.
