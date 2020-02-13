VCU looks to sweep Richmond

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Spiders have allowed only 65.7 points per game across 11 conference games. That's an improvement from the 69 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.GIFTED GILYARD: Jacob Gilyard has connected on 38 percent of the 121 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 26 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.7 percent of his foul shots this season.