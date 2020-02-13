Varina born and raised, Blue Devils promote Lewis to head football coach

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Varina football has a long history of success that spans across decades, so when it was time to name a new head coach, the Blue Devils stayed in-house with a person who has a first hand understanding of that history.
Marcus Lewis was named the head coach of Varina during a ceremony on Thursday morning at the high school. Lewis is a 2001 graduate of the program, earned all-metro honors as a player and has spent the last 12 years as a Blue Devils assistant coach.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Lewis. “I never thought I’d be the head coach at Varina High School. It just means a lot. I’m grateful for the opportunity, I know I’ve got some big shoes to fill, I’m looking forward to the challenge, and, like I told the kids, I’m all in. I’m ready to work.”
Lewis was most recently the team’s defensive coordinator and now assumes his first head coaching role. He takes over for Stu Brown, who stepped down as head coach following this past season. Brown amassed 93 wins at the head of the Blue Devils and led them to two region championships, including the Region 5B title in 2019.
A handful of fellow alumni wrote letters to Henrico County Public Schools in support of Lewis assuming the head coaching position, including Michael Robinson. Lewis and the 8-year NFL veteran graduated from Varina together and he’s looking forward to having the current NFL Network analyst as an asset.
“He just encouraged me to take it and run with it,” Lewis said of Robinson. “He’s going to be there for me if I have any questions. As you see, he’s on NFL Network, so he analyzes football daily. That’s all we talk about now and he said anything that I need, he’s going to be there for me.”
