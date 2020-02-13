Tickets going on sale for Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart at Innsbrook After Hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets are going on sale for the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart at Innsbrook After Hours, with special guest Gary Mule Deer.
This performance is part of Miller’s Americana Tour and will take place on August 12 at 6 p.m.
Miller released his second album box set of collected vinyl along with the acclaimed Welcome to the Vault box set.
Miller has performed live in over 50 cities, played “Fly Like an Eagle” with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, did two nights at Jazz at Lincoln Center performing Cannonball Adderley and the Blues and had seven instruments on display at the record-breaking Play It Loud exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Marty Stuart was a major contributor to Ken Burns’ latest brilliant PBS series, Ken Burns: Country Music released a Deluxe Edition of his classic album The Pilgrim and continued his work with Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of country music through live musical performance and educational programming.
Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for just $26.
For more information on ticket sales, go to Innsbrook After Hours website.
