Thousands gather at Capitol for March for Life rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people took to Richmond streets, marching around the Virginia State Capitol, with one message.
“We are for pro-life and we’re from conception until death,” Ashley DiFronzo, a March for Life participant from Reston, said.
The 2nd Annual Virginia March for Life rally unfolded on the steps of the Virginia Statehouse Thursday, as abortion laws are a hot topic for the General Assembly with Democrats in control.
“I’m happy with this kind of turnout. I mean our legislators and governors and everyone needs to see we don’t follow what they think,” Helen Dickey, a March for Life participant from Reston, said.
This year, state lawmakers are pushing ahead with bills that would roll back several laws including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and requirements for ultrasound and counseling.
“The defense of the unborn is of the utmost priority. The constitution guarantees the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and life is the first one. So we think it’s important that all people are protected, especially those who are most vulnerable,” Anna Ahlbyn, a March for Life participant from Fredericksburg, said.
Ahlbyn brought her six children to the rally from Fredericksburg and says it’s important for them to see this type of movement in action.
“That they understand that we live in a country where our voice matters. The things that we say and do, and the things that we care about make a difference. Not just at Election Day but always,” Ahlbyn said.
A number of organizations pulled the event together, including The Family Foundation and The Virginia Catholic Conference.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.